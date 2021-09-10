Seventh GMS Summit Leaders’ Meeting closes

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at the event (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar Min Ang Hlaing, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and President of the Asian Development Bank Masatgusu Asakawa.

The GMS programme, which is based on consultations and dialogues among its member states, focuses on priority projects in the region, in the fields of transportation, energy, telecommunication, environment, human resource development, tourism, trade, private investment and agriculture.

PM Hun Sen affirmed the achievements of GMS cooperation in the past time, saying that now GMS countries have the capacity to act with priority to address common concerns.

He called on all GMS member states to commit to stepping up cooperation and pursuing strategies and priority actions, which were drafted in two documents adopted by GMS leaders the same day.