Seven days off in total for national holidays in April

The national flag is hung on an alley in Hanoi on a national holiday. (Photo: VNA)

As the commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founder of Vietnam, on the 10th of the third lunar month falls on Sunday April 10, people will have another day off on the following Monday, April 11.



That means this holiday will last from Saturday April 9 through April 11, according to the Department of Work Safety under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, the National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) fall on Saturday and Sunday, so workers will have two more days off on the next Monday (May 2) and Tuesday (May 3).

These holiday schedules are applied to cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers of administrative and public agencies, as well as political and socio-political organisations. Other agencies and organisations can base on their own work plans to arrange appropriate schedules, the Work Safety Department said.

VNA