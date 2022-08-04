September 8 becomes annual day for honoring Vietnamese language

At a Vietnamese class in Ekaterinburg, Russia (Photo: VNA)

The project aims to enhance the community's awareness of the Vietnamese language's beauty and value, while honouring individuals and organisations that make positive contributions to maintaining and expanding the coverage of the language among the community, keeping it as a language for communicating among the Vietnamese families abroad, and spreading it to foreigners. It is expected to motivate the efficiency and quality of Vietnamese teaching and learning among the community, while encouraging the host administrations to bring Vietnamese into educational facilities in Vietnamese-inhabited areas. Through the project, the Vietnamese studies and research are hoped to be strengthened, contributing to making the language an official alongside others in areas with favourable conditions.

The project will be implemented in parallel with the cultural diplomacy strategy until 2030 that was approved by the Prime Minister on November 30, 2021.



Activities to celebrate the day for honouring the Vietnamese language will be held throughout the year and integrated into festivals and special occasions of the country.



They include an annual meeting to mark the day, an annual contest to explore the language and the presentation of the “Vietnamese language ambassador abroad” title, and an art performance in Vietnam or abroad to honour the Vietnamese language.



Individuals, organisations, families and associations with positive contributions to maintaining and spreading the language among Vietnamese community abroad will also be honoured.



At the same time, an online portal for Vietnamese language training for overseas Vietnamese will be launched under the management of the Vietnam National University-Hanoi.

Vietnamplus