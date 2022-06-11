Senior leaders offer incense to late Chairman of Council of Ministers Pham Hung

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc writes in the guest book.



Writing in the guest book, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted that he was very much touched together with leaders and former leaders of the Party and State to offer incense to commemorate and pay tribute to late Chairman of Council of Ministers Pham Hung on the morning of June 11 falling on his 110th birthday.

Late Chairman of Council of Ministers Pham Hung was an outstanding person of Vinh Long Province, a talented and prestigious leader of the Party and State. As for his revolutionary career, Mr. Pham Hung is a shining example of patriotism and a simple lifestyle with his great contributions to work and the people.President Phuc was accompanied by former President of State Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, Minister of Public Security General To Lam, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and senior officials, leaders of the ministries and departments, leaders of provinces and cities nationwide and representatives of late chairman Pham Hung’s family to attend the event.This morning, the province of Vinh Long also held a solemn ceremony to mark the 110th birth anniversary of late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung.There are some photos at the incense offering ceremony this morning:

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong