Send-off ceremony held for military teams to Amy Games 2022

At the ceremony (Photo: qdnd.vn)



On behalf of the teams, Lieutenant Colonel Dao Trong Vinh, Captain of the " Sniper Frontier ", affirmed the determination to gain best results at this year's edition, the fifth year Vietnam has joined the Army Games.

Last year, Vietnam hosted the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" competitions for the first time.In the “Sniper Frontier” competition, eight teams from seven countries competed in four different stages. As a result, Vietnam won gold while Uzbekistan and Russia grabbed silver and bronze medals, respectively.Vietnam also brought home a silver in the "Emergency Area" contest, which saw six teams of five nations competing.

Vietnamplus