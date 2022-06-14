Scientists urged to raise more initiatives

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a meeting between Party and State leaders and deputies of the 15th legislature who are scientists, Hue highlighted the significance of science-technology, and innovation to national socio-economic development as well as scientists’ significant contributions to the country’s scientific, technological, economic and social development, national defense and security.

According to the leader, the 15th NA will have to fulfill a host of legislative tasks relating to science-technology, such as the science and technology law, the law on technical standards and regulations, the law on atomic energy, and the law on electronic transactions, to name but a few. These documents should be complied and adopted on scientific grounds.

In addition, scientists should actively contribute to raising the operational efficiency of the legislative body, and promoting the e-legislature and digital legislature, Hue said.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Phan Xuan Dung, President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology (VUSTA), said the Party and State have highly valued the role of scientists.

He also pointed out the links between natural sciences, technological sciences and social sciences, which, he said, create a new ecosystem, and suggested that they should be combined in the legal system.

Vietnamplus