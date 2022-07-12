Scientific seminar on late General Mai Chi Tho opens

A view of scientific seminar on late General Mai Chi Tho (Photo: Viet Dung)

The seminar concentrated on reviewing his revolutionary path and career for over 70 years under the chairs of Minister of Public Security General To Lam, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Nam Dinh Provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of the Department of Public Security History, Science and Strategic Studies Lieutenant General Tran Vi Dan, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the seminar.



Speaking at the seminar, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that in the heart of the Vietnamese people, the late General is a friendly and passionate leader.

Many historical events were associated with late General Mai Chi Tho, notably the battle for Tua Hai in 1960 under the direct leadership of General Mai Chi Tho.

As for the process of national construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City, General Mai Chi Tho was a brave leader with his great contributions to the country's renovation.



With a role of the Minister of Public Security, General Tho and the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security proposed many key solutions to complete the tasks and embellish the heroic tradition of the police force.



This morning, a delegation including the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, HCMC Party Committee and the Provincial Party Committee of Nam Dinh came to the private house of General Mai Chi Tho to offer incenses and flowers to mark his birthday.



Attending the visit were former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat, former Minister of Public Security General Le Hong Anh; Minister of Public Security General To Lam; Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Nam Dinh Provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc; Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Director of the HCMC Public Security Major General Le Hong Nam.



The delegates spent a moment of silence to commemorate General Mai Chi Tho at his house.



General Mai Chi Tho was a former politburo member, former Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Minister of Public Security.



On the occasion, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Nam Dinh Province presented gifts to General Mai Chi Tho's family.



There are some photos featuring the scientific seminar on late General Mai Chi Tho and the incense offering ceremony at General Tho's house this morning.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong