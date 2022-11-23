Scientific conference marks late PM Vo Van Kiet’s 100th birthday anniversary

Leaders of the Party, State and HCMC attend the conference.



The event was chaired by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh with the participation of Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long Bui Van Nghiem, along with Party, State and HCMC’s leaders and relatives of the late PM Vo Van Kiet

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that the seminar is an opportunity to review the glorious life and career of the late PM Vo Van Kiet and paid tribute to the late PM for his great contribution to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation.

He made an impression on great decisions and national major projects at the beginning of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process , contributing to helping the Doi Moi process reach important achievements and leading the country out of the socioeconomic crisis to enter the process of national industrialization and modernization, and international integration, the deputy PM said.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen noted that the conference not only commemorated and expressed gratitude to the late PM Vo Van Kiet but also found the materials to create a great politician and culturalist.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province Bui Van Nghiem extended his sincere thanks for valuable opinions on rapid economic restructuring ; growth model innovating; production restructuring in the agricultural sector in the direction of value enhancement, sustainable development and climate change adaptation ; boosting Industrialization and modernization of agriculture and rural areas associated with new-style rural area development and urban development schemes.

The late PM Vo Van Kiet, also known as Sau Dan, whose real name is Phan Van Hoa was born on November 23, 1922, in Vung Liem District’s Trung Hiep Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long. He was an excellent student of the late President Ho Chi Minh.

He was a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, and took important positions, including Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Prime Minister of Vietnam in 1991-1997, advisor to the Party Central Committee, and NA deputy in the 6th, 8th and 9th tenures.

He had received the Sao Vang (Golden Star) Order, the State’s highest distinction, for his immense contributions to the Vietnamese revolution over the past 70 years. The late PM was loved by many Vietnamese people for his services to the country. He passed away on June 11, 2008.

