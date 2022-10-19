According to the plan, the unit will exploit 356 trains, equaling 176,046 seats, an increase of 130 trains. In addition, each customer can book and buy without exceeding ten tickets for the departure and no more than ten tickets for the vice versa.It is convenient that customers can buy tickets via websites of www.dsvn.vn; vetau.com.vn, giare.vetau.vn; at train stations, ticket counters and ticket agents; via mobile apps of Momo, Vimo, ViettelPay, train ticket mobile apps or call directly to hotline 19001520.
Saigon railway company starts selling Tet 2023 tickets on Oct. 25
