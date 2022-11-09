Roof leaks at ExploraScience Quy Nhon raise concerns about its quality, safety

Buckets are used to collect rainwater at leaky locations in the ExploraScience Quy Nhon building. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Huu Ha, Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Binh Dinh Province, on the morning of November 9, said he was directing relevant units to urgently inspect and clarify the cause to fix 27 roof leak points at the ExploraScience Quy Nhon building located in Ghenh Rang Ward in Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province.



"We are inviting an external technical team with high expertise to check and carefully identify the cause of roof leaks to have a solution to handle and fix it," Mr. Ha informed.



Previously, many visitors and locals, after visiting the ExploraScience Quy Nhon, reflected on roof leaks at many places in this building. There were even places where the plaster ceiling was broken and fell to the floor.



In addition, according to findings, the basement area of the building is often flooded at the time of heavy rains.



Therefore, it raises concerns about the quality and safety of the building when it is put into service for tourists because the building was inaugurated not long ago.



The buildings of the ExploraScience Quy Nhon have complex architecture, requiring high construction requirements and contractor capacity. (Photo: SGGP)



The investment and construction project of Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area consists of two phases, invested by the Department of Science and Technology of Binh Dinh Province, with a total capital of VND310 billion. The construction unit of the project is Nam Ngan Construction Technology Company. Phase 1 started construction in 2015. By 2019, the contractor handed over the work, and by April 2022, the project was put into use.



The investment and construction project of Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area consists of two phases, invested by the Department of Science and Technology of Binh Dinh Province, with a total capital of VND310 billion. The construction unit of the project is Nam Ngan Construction Technology Company. Phase 1 started construction in 2015. By 2019, the contractor handed over the work, and by April 2022, the project was put into use.

Phase 2, approved by the provincial People's Committee with a budget of over VND115.6 billion, is invested by the Department of Science and Technology. The contractor is Nam Ngan Construction Technology Company. According to the assigned schedule, the project would start in 2016 and be complete in 2018. However, up to now, the project has not been completed yet. According to the Department of Science and Technology, there are 27 leak points, which have been marked for experts to check and put forward solutions. Worryingly, because of many roof leaks, many important and expensive pieces of equipment displayed at the center will possibly be affected.



A patch of plaster ceiling falls on the floor. (Photo: SGGP) A hole in the ceiling of the ExploraScience Quy Nhon building. (Photo: SGGP)



"This building was designed by a French architect, a bit unfamiliar to Vietnam, so the construction process was complicated. The technical unit will have to dismantle some places to inspect and find out the specific location of leaks then they will propose a solution to fix it. When it rains heavily, the unit will put up barriers at the area of leakage and ceiling collapse to ensure the safety of people and visitors," he added. Mr. Ha further explained that because the scale of the project was too complicated, with the floor area up to 5,000 square meters. In addition, the weather conditions were severe, so more or less, the building would experience leaks over time. Therefore, the repair would take a long time.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Bao Nghi