Romania’s National Day celebrated in HCMC

Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association (VRFA)'s chapter in HCMC Nguyen Truong Giang said Romania is one of the first countries to officially recognise the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and has always supported and assisted the Vietnamese people during their struggle for national independence and reunification as well as their current construction and defence.

In addition to providing aid in the fields of construction, oil and gas, and railway, Romania has trained more than 4,000 students and post-graduates for Vietnam, many of them have become experts and managers with great contributions to the country’s development, he added.

Over the past years, the municipal VRFA has carried out many activities to support the Romanian Embassy in Vietnam and acted as a bridge to promote solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the people of HCMC and Vietnam and their Romanian peers.

For her part, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila said Vietnam and Romania have had many dynamic political exchanges, marked by frequent high-level contacts.

She emphasised that the economic and trade ties have enjoyed positive growth, but remain modest compared to the dynamic development of the two economies.

Romania pays attention to promoting education and culture bonds between the two nations, she said, adding that people-to-people diplomacy activities have actively contributed to building mutual trust and respect, consolidating and developing Romania-Vietnam relations.

VNA