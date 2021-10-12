  1. National

RoK Consulate General, firms donate medical supplies to HCMC

VNA

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City received medical equipment and supplies worth nearly VND6 billion (US$260,000) donated by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in the city and members of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 11.
RoK Consulate General, firms donate medical supplies to HCMC ảnh 1 At the event 
Speaking at the event, RoK Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kang Myong Il expressed his hope that the donation will make an active contribution to the fight against the pandemic in the city.
He believed that Vietnam will soon defeat the pandemic and become a key economy in the Asia-Pacific in the future.

Chairwoman of the municipal VFF Committee To Thi Bich Chau pledged to promptly allocate the supplies to hospitals and medical establishments in the city.

She wished that businesses in the city in general and those from the RoK in particular would continue supporting policies of the Vietnamese State and the city, especially the strategy of safely living with Covid-19 to reopen the economy, towards achieving a new normal.

