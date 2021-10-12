RoK Consulate General, firms donate medical supplies to HCMC

At the event



Speaking at the event, RoK Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kang Myong Il expressed his hope that the donation will make an active contribution to the fight against the pandemic in the city.

He believed that Vietnam will soon defeat the pandemic and become a key economy in the Asia-Pacific in the future.Chairwoman of the municipal VFF Committee To Thi Bich Chau pledged to promptly allocate the supplies to hospitals and medical establishments in the city.She wished that businesses in the city in general and those from the RoK in particular would continue supporting policies of the Vietnamese State and the city, especially the strategy of safely living with Covid-19 to reopen the economy, towards achieving a new normal.