Road construction project connecting Long An, HCMC kicked off

At the groundbreaking ceremony

The 14km-long provincial road, 823D has six lanes with an estimated cost of more than VND2, 500billion (US$109.6 million). It has a starting point in the border area between HCMC’s Binh Chanh District and Long An Province and ending point in the Hau Nghia intersection shared by roads of the National Highway N2, Ho Chi Minh and DT.825 in Long An Province’s Duc Hoa District.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An Province, Nguyen Van Ut said that the provincial road 823D is one of the important works creating a connection between the province and HCMC and meeting the demand for transporting essential commodities in the Southern region.

The project is expected to stimulate economic development and attract investment as well as boost trade services and the speed of urbanization.

The construction project of the provincial road 823D will contribute to the completion of the regional transport system, added Directorof the Transport of Long An Province, Dang Hoang Tuan.

The provincial road, 823D connecting Long An Province and HCMC





By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh