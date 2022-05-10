Ring Road No.4 project’s first stage expected to be completed by 2028

Map of three Ring Roads in HCMC
The statement was made by the Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang at a working session on the project’s construction with relevant units on May 9.
During the first phase, the project's site clearance will be carried out in accordance with the design standards for highways with four lanes to meet transport demand in the southern key economic region.
Under Vietnam's road development plan in 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050 approved by the PM on September 1, 2021, the 8-lane Ring Road No.4 has a length of 199 kilometers, running from Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway in Phu My Town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to Hiep Phuoc Port in HCMC.