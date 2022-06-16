Ring Road No.4 project in Hanoi to be exploited in 2027

Map of Ring Road No.4 project

The resolution regulates the project scale of about 112.8 kilometers with seven component projects; permits change in the purpose of land usage for rice cultivation to serve the project and site clearance for the entire route once according to the planned scale.

The project has a preliminary total investment of VND 85,813 billion (nearly US$3.7 billion), including VND41,860 billion (nearly US$1.8 billion) in the 2021 - 2025 period from the State budget, VND 19,383 billion (US$828 million) from the central budget in the public investment plan of the medium-term period of 2021 – 2025, VND22,477 billion (US$960 million) from localities budget comprising VND19,477 billion (US$832 million) from the capital city of Hanoi, VND1,000 billion (US$43 million) from Hung Yen Province and VND2,000 billion (US$87 million) from Bac Ninh Province.The project investment preparation and construction are set to start this year, and the entire project is expected to be basically completed in 2026 and put into exploitation in 2027.For the component project under the form of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), the resolution allowed the application of an investment guarantee mechanism and a revenue reduction sharing mechanism according to regulations on investment under the public-private partnership.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong