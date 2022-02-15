Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No.4 projects asked to submit to NA before Mar 20

Due to the urgent time, the members of the State Appraisal Council must urgently send their opinions to the Ministry of Planning and Investment for the State Appraisal Council to report to the Prime Minister before February 25 for the Ring Road No.4 project and in February for the Ring Road No.3.



The Deputy Prime Minister ordered ministries, the State Appraisal Councils, relevant localities, and agencies to follow the Prime Minister's directives strictly.

On February 14, the Government Office issued a notice of the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh at the meeting on preparation for investment in highway construction projects in the 2021-2025 period.

For the two expressway projects, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau and Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, the Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to urgently submit it to the Prime Minister for the establishment of a State Appraisal Council before February 16. As for the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang - Tran De expressway project, the State Appraisal Council continues to appraise the project in the form of public investment to speed up the progress. The State Appraisal Council, relevant ministries, and agencies shall urgently appraise projects to ensure progress and submit them to the National Assembly at the third session of the 15th National Assembly.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the Ministry of Transport to complete the draft decision of the Prime Minister on the establishment of a steering committee and operation regulations of the national steering committee of the Long Thanh International Airport project. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh also signed a decision to establish a State Appraisal Council to appraise and adjust the feasibility study report of the project on land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement at the Long Thanh International Airport project. The Minister of Planning and Investment is the Chairman of the Council, and the Vice Chairman of the Council is the Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Bao Nghi