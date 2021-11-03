  1. National

Ring Road 3 Project in HCMC selecting implementation agency

SGGP

According to an announcement of the Government Office, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh required the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to study the feedbacks of relevant agencies and coordinate with the Ministry of Transport and the Provincial People's Committees of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An to unify the assignment of competent agencies to implement the Ring Road 3 Project in Ho Chi Minh City following the PPP investment law.
Map of Ring Road 3 Project in HCMC
Besides, the sides are required to unify the contents of the pre-feasibility study report to soon submit to the Prime Minister.
As for the Ring Road 3 Project in Ho Chi Minh City, its starting point is at the intersection with the Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway in Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District, and the 91.66- kilometer long ending point is at the intersection with Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway in Ben Luc District, Long An Province.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

