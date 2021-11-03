Ring Road 3 Project in HCMC selecting implementation agency

Map of Ring Road 3 Project in HCMC
Besides, the sides are required to unify the contents of the pre-feasibility study report to soon submit to the Prime Minister.As for the Ring Road 3 Project in Ho Chi Minh City, its starting point is at the intersection with the Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway in Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District, and the 91.66- kilometer long ending point is at the intersection with Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway in Ben Luc District, Long An Province.