Ring Road 3 in HCMC to start works on June 30 of 2023

Map of the investment and construction project of Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ring Road No.3 project is divided into eight component projects under public investment form, traveling through three provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An and Ho Chi Minh City, comprising four component projects of compensation and resettlement support.Heads of the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An will be authorized to impose decisions on component projects investment.The Resolution also showed the detailed progress and implementation plan.Accordingly, the establishment, appraisement and approval of a report on environmental impact assessment for component projects have been carried out from August 5 to in advance of November 11, 2022.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong