Revised Land Law to be passed in mid-2023 with good preparation

At the NA's meeting



Continuing the 13th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in this morning, the National Assembly Standing Committee summarized the third session and gave opinions on preparing the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.

Regarding the preparation for the fourth session, Secretary General and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Bui Van Cuong said that the National Assembly is expected to hold a preparatory session and open on October 20, 2022 and close on November 18. The National Assembly will hold a full-term meeting with a total working time of 22 days.

In the legislative work, the National Assembly will consider and pass six bills, one draft resolution and comment on other seven bills.

At this session, the National Assembly will consider the report summarizing and evaluating the implementation of Section 3 of Resolution No. 30/2021 on policies on Covid-19 prevention and control.

The National Assembly will also consider the Government's report on summarizing the implementation of Resolution No. 54/2017/QH14 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City's development and proposing improvement of implementation of pilot mechanisms and policies.

Speaking at the session, National Assembly Chairwoman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that among the seven draft laws that were discussed for the first time, the revised Land Law is the most important. Also referring to this bill, Chairwoman of the Judicial Committee Le Thi Nga said that it is necessary to promote the lessons learned that the submitting agency and the verifying agency must prepare early to achieve the highest quality.

However, Chairman of the Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh said that up to now, the verification agency has not received the draft Land Law (amended). It is expected that during the meeting in September 2022, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly will give opinions on the bill.

Concluding remarks, the National Assembly Chairman noted that the NA's agencies should immediately start preparing the contents of the fourth session. In particular, with very difficult legislation such as the Land Law (amended), it is necessary to organize many seminars and workshops to absorb opinions from all walks of life.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan