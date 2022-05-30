Review of five key traffic projects delayed

Specifically, five highway construction projects, comprising Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang (phase 1); Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot (phase 1); Bien Hoa - Vung Tau (phase 1), and two ring road construction projects - Ring Road No.4 in the Hanoi capital region and Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City, will be rescheduled to June 6 from May 31.



This adjustment was approved by 381/381 members of the National Assembly participating in the vote, equaling 76.35% of the total number of delegates. At the same time, the National Assembly adjusted the organization of live broadcasts of some meeting sessions on the Vietnam National Assembly Television.



Some content directly related to the national welfare and the people's livelihood, which attract the attention of many voters and people across the country, will also be broadcast live on the Vietnam National Assembly Television to enhance publicity and transparency in the activities of the National Assembly, including the morning sessions of May 31 and June 13, and the session on June 14.







By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Nha