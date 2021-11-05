Restoration of Thap Cham – Da Lat cog railway route proposed

Most recently, Bach Dang Hotel Service Trading Joint Stock Company proposed to restore the Thap Cham - Da Lat railway route under the Public-private partnership (PPP) with a total cost of more than VND17 trillion in 2019.
The People's Committee of Lam Dong Province then asked the investor to complete the pre-feasibility study report for the project to report it to the Ministry of Transport and submit it to the Government and the National Assembly for investment policies according to regulations.
The Thap Cham-Da Lat railway route was started construction in 1908 and completed in 1932, with a length of 84 kilometers. Especially, this route has two cog sections nearly 14km long to cross the pass. At present, this railway route has restored the 7-kilometer-long section from Da Lat Railway Station to Trai Mat for tourism.
