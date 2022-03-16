Restaurants in Hanoi allowed opening until after 9 pm every day

Restaurants in Hanoi are allowed opening until after 9 pm every day



On the afternoon of March 15, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh issued a document on implementing safe and flexible adaptation, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, and reopening tourism activities in the current situation in the capital city.

Accordingly, people's committees of districts and communes will decide on the number of participants in indoor and outdoor gatherings to ensure safety against the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Hanoi People's Committee also assigned the Department of Tourism to review and update the directive documents of the Government, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Health to welcome international tourists to Hanoi.

At the same time, the Department should strengthen the introduction of tourism activities under new normal conditions.

Additionally, the Department was asked to coordinate with people's committees of districts, towns, and related agencies to urge accommodation establishments, travel agencies to apply preventative measures for tourists’ safety.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Dan Thuy