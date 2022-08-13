Resorts infringing Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area forced to dismantle

Resorts infringing Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area will be dismantled

Today, Lam Minh Thanh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province, said that following complaints from many people and articles in newspapers about the illicit construction of hotels and resorts encroaching on the Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area, the Committee has directed and requested responsible departments of Phu Quoc city to inspect and issue penalties on violators.

From people’s reports, from the north of the island in Ganh Dau Commune to Nam An Thoi archipelago, dozens of resorts and bungalows were built without permission. The owners of these constructions also set up websites to advertise their resorts as well as hired people to make video clips in the form of experience reviews and then posted them on social networks.

The leader of Phu Quoc National Park said that he had made reports on violations of seven illegal bungalow construction in Ham Ninh Commune. However, the Phu Quoc National Park can’t impose penalties on violators; as a result, the park just reported illicit construction to competent agencies.

Chairman Lam Minh Thanh affirmed that this locality has set up a special working group to handle illegal construction encroaching forest land on Phu Quoc island. A Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee was assigned to lead the inspection team for handling the illegal constructions.

The marine protected area of Phu Quoc National Park sits on a total area of 40,909.47 ha, including coral protection area and seagrass bed protection area with 3 subdivisions. Of 40,909.47 ha, around 7,087.37ha is under strict protection while 11,537.51ha of land is for ecological restoration, 9,817.02 ha for service - administration and 12,467.57ha is the buffer zone. The average conservation range from shore to sea surface is 3km.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Anh Quan