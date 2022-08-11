Resolutions on Hanoi’s Ring Road No.4, HCMC’s Ring Road No.3 to be issued

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting on August 10 (Photo: SGGP)

This State Steering Committee is formed to help the Government, the Prime Minister in the implementation of national key transport projects of Ho Chi Minh Highway, the East part of the North-South Expressway, Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway, Ring Road No.4 in Hanoi, Ring Road No.3 in HCMC, the North-South high-speed rail, Long Thanh International Airport, and other necessary traffic facilities projects.

The effective implementation of these projects would contribute to completing the three strategic breakthroughs set forth in the Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Central Party Committee so that localities can receive sufficient economic boost.

The Prime Minister informed that the total investment capital for all of the above projects reaches over VND500 trillion (US$21,4 billion), not to mention public-private-partnership projects or loans.

He then asked that related state agencies and localities to actively fulfill their assigned tasks. Whenever there are problems arisen, they should address these issues immediately within their power.

Particularly, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry launches consistent measures on material provision for those projects as stated in the Government’s resolutions, along with strict monitoring to timely identify any wrongdoings and report to the Government and the State Steering Committee this August.

Related agencies and localities must closely cooperate with one another in choosing designs, consultants, contractors to ensure quality and transparency for the sake of the national benefits. The progress of these important projects must be followed strictly, and complicated administrative procedures must be simplfied. Corruption and group benefits must be eliminated at all costs. Projects for resettlement and land clearance must be prepared simultaneously with construction ones. Sub-projects of the approved projects must be urgently assessed.

The People’s Committees of Hanoi and HCMC must instantly accelerate administrative procedures to follow the plan on railway construction.

The governing agencies of related projects to Long Thanh International Airport must try to satisfy logical requests of contractors and follow directions of the Government. The Chairman of Dong Nai Province People’s Committee and related agencies actively ensure a stable physical and mental life for residents around the project area in August. Any such related projects must be carried out simultaneously with the main project.

The Finance Ministry and the Planning and Investment Ministry must tackle problems concerning the procedures for ODA loans of sponsors.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is going to introduce resolutions on Ring Road No.4 in Hanoi and Ring Road No.3 in HCMC. Meanwhile, the authorities of these cities must urgently approve projects to relocate technical infrastructure and material mines for existing construction projects.



As to the construction expenses, he stressed that since the fuel prices have returned to the level before Russia-Ukraine war, proper measures must be done to stabilize the prices of materials and services. A mutual understanding and support between the contractors and the State is necessary for the completion of these key projects.

Finally, the Prime Minister asked that each locality establish a steering committee to monitor the key projects being done in its area (develop suitable working rules, assign working tasks clearly, improve the capacity of both investors and the project management board to ensure project completion on schedule).

The State Steering Committee plans to hold regular meetings each month, so reports from related ministries, state agencies, and localities must be submitted by the fifth of every month.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong