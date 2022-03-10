Repatriation flight from Ukraine to Vietnam lands at Noi Bai airport

The passengers on this flight are pregnant women, the elderly, people with underlying diseases and children who are the first Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine evacuated to Poland to return home due to the increasingly complicated Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Poland is the country to receive the largest number of Vietnamese people from the Ukrainian war zone with nearly 2,500 people and the figures will continue to increase every day.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the Republic of Poland Nguyen Hung said that the agency actively worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Polish Civil Aviation Authority for the timely-licensed flight.
Following the first repatriation flight, a representative of Bamboo Airways said that the airline is ready to exploit more flights to bring Vietnamese from Ukraine according to the request of the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In the event of a need for assistance or evacuation from war areas to return home, Vietnamese in Ukraine and neighbouring countries can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84-965411118, 84-981848484; Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com or representative offices of Vietnam in countries through following phone numbers:
Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine: 380 (63) 8638999
Vietnamese Embassy in Russia: 79916821617
Vietnamese Embassy in Poland: 0048782257359
Vietnamese Embassy in Romania: 0040744645037
Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia: 421 2 5245 1263, 421 915 419 568.
Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary 36 308 385 699.
Some photos featuring the first Vietnamese people from Ukraine, who came back to the country this morning: