Repatriation flight from Ukraine to Vietnam lands at Noi Bai airport

In the event of a need for assistance or evacuation from war areas to return home, Vietnamese in Ukraine and neighbouring countries can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84-965411118, 84-981848484; Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com or representative offices of Vietnam in countries through following phone numbers:



Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine: 380 (63) 8638999



Vietnamese Embassy in Russia: 79916821617



Vietnamese Embassy in Poland: 0048782257359



Vietnamese Embassy in Romania: 0040744645037



Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia: 421 2 5245 1263, 421 915 419 568.



Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary 36 308 385 699.

