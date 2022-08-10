Rent support for employees urged to complete by August 15

There are now over 60 percent of labors in Vietnam living in rented rooms and houses near industrial parks, export processing zones. Many of them are encountering trouble finding suitable accommodation for their family, and having decent living standards. That led to the issuance of Decision No.08/2022/QD-TTg by the Prime Minister on March 28, 2022 about rent support for employees to partially release their financial burden.

On August 2, social security offices agreed on the support of VND500,000 per person per month (US$21.4) for no later than 3 months. This will be distributed to nearly 3 million eligible workers all over the nation, who have taken part in mandatory social insurance.

The support of VND1 million ($42.8) per person per month for no later than 3 months will be given to over 174,500 laborers coming back to the labor market.

However, until August 2, there were only 1.2 million requests from these eligible employees approved, accounting for only one-third of the total request quantity.

The Government, therefore, released 4 dispatched directing the simplification of administrative procedures so that all needy workers can receive the rent support as soon as possible. In reality, 29 localities have not disbursed the budget yet, while August 15 is the deadline to receive rent support requests.

