Red Cross Association launching humanitarian month for poor people

Representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society received the signboard in support of "Humanitarian Month" in 2022 (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

This year's Humanitarian Month aims to call for the community's assistance for those in difficult circumstances. Above all, it aims to mobilize people to connect with each other through kind deeds. The special month is slated to last until May 31.



In particular, the month peak is from May 8 to May 19 with many practical activities to take care of poverty-stricken people. In response to the Humanitarian Month, all levels of the Red Cross and its affiliates registered to donate more than VND18 billion (US$782,000) to carry out 43 social projects, and 21 primary healthcare projects and help 44,500 people in need.

At the launching ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society introduced a number of volunteer squads to support the community. In addition, the city Red Cross Society also gave charitable houses, pain treatment equipment with electromagnetic waves, water filtration systems at schools, poor patients in hospitals as well as money donated by the Vietnam Red Cross Society to 30 people in poverty lines.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan