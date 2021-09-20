Rach Mieu Bridge, Dau Giay toll stations resume operation on Sep-20

The Dau Giay toll station
Vehicles carrying medical staff, people supporting pandemic-hit localities; those transporting returners from Covid-19 hit provinces and cities and foodstuff for the pandemic fight can travel through the toll stations free of charge.Long Phuoc- National Highway No.51 toll station continues shutting down, all vehicles are exempt from toll payment when passing through the HCMC- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway route.
According to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the toll suspension at the stations across provinces and cities under the social distancing following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 is one of the temporary measures to fight against Covid-19.
Rach Mieu Bridge BOT toll station
Deputy Director of the Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Toll Station Company Ha Ngoc Nam said that the Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Station has been re-operated since last night under the approval of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam and the Provincial People’s Committee of Ben Tre.The operation resumption is applied at the main station on the National Highway No.60 in An Khanh Commune, Chau Thanh District.