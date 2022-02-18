Rach Mieu 2 bridge to be started work at end of March

A working session between delegation of the Ministry of Transport and leaders of Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces discusses about site clearance to start construction of the Rach Mieu 2 bridge project.



Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam said that Rach Mieu 2 bridge is an urgent transport project to solve the traffic congestion of the current Rach Mieu bridge, especially during holidays and Tet.

Rach Mieu 2 bridge is located about 3.8 kilometers of upstream area far from the current Rach Mieu bridge, having a total length of about 17.6 kilometers.

The Ministry of Transport has directed to speed up the procedures to soon implement the project.As for the site clearance, compensation and resettlement, the localities need to review the procedures and resolve disputes following the regulations. Besides, the Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau is responsible for coordinating with the two localities to come into a common agreement to reduce unnecessary procedures.The Ministry of Transport requiured the two provinces to speed up the progress, shorten the site handover process for the bidding packages in the first quarter of 2022.The project is expected to be start construction at the end of next month.A representative of the My Thuan Project Management Board informed a 62.38-hectare land area for the site clearance including 35.82 hectares in Ben Tre Province.The costs for site clearance, compensation and resettlement would be around VND1,279 billion (US$56 million).Currently, measurement is completed at the site, and relevant units are speeding up the review, counting and draft plans.The project will be built in the period 2021 – 2025 under the form of public investment from the Central budget which has a total investment capital of more than VND5,175 billion (nearly US$227 million), including over VND1,279 billion (US$56 million) for site clearance, VND3,030 billion (US$132.5 million) for construction cost and the rest of other costs.

By Tin Huy –Translated by Huyen Huong