Quang Tri receives 12 remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos

Currently, more than 900 species of birds have been recorded in Vietnam, but many of them are at risk of extinction. Therefore, in order to conserve wild, migratory birds as well as to prevent and stop hunting, catching, destroying, and destroying the habitats of wild and migratory birds, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh today signed Directive No. 4/CT-TTg on some urgent tasks and solutions to conserve wild and migratory birds in Vietnam.