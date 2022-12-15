Quang Tri Province seeks for owner of drifted iron-hulled ship

An empty iron-hulled ship was drifted ashore in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Quang Tri Province requested the provincial Border Guard Command to continue directing the Trieu Van Border Guard Station to arrange a force to guard and protect the safety of the drifted ship running aground in Village 7 in Trieu Van Commune in Trieu Phong District in Quang Tri Province.



The provincial Border Guard Command was assigned to coordinate with competent agencies and units to urgently make plans and tow the ship out of the stranded position to anchor at the Hai Doi 2 Port in Pho Hoi Village, Trieu An Commune, Trieu Phong District.



During the time of finding the ship’s owner and handling the property (in case the owner cannot be found), the provincial Border Guard Command will continue to manage and protect the aforementioned drifted ship to ensure security and safety, prevent it from sinking, being thieved, being damaged, and losing property on the ship.



There are many fishing gears on the ship. (Photo: SGGP)



Previously, Trieu Van Border Guard Station detected an iron-hulled ship being washed ashore on December 9. The vessel is 50m long, 10m wide, and 12m high, with three decks. The basement was for storing machinery; the second floor was a kitchen and a dining room; the third floor was the ship captain's cabin and a bedroom. There was no one on the ship, with no information on the nationality, origin, and owner. The ship was fully equipped with machinery and a 5-meter-long crane. Some old fishing nets were already broken. The ship was flying a torn red flag with small stars, suspected to be the Chinese flag. Through initial verification, the border guard of Quang Tri Province determined that there were no signs of crime, and no suspicious signs of infringing on national security had been detected. Regarding the incident, on December 13, the Border Guard Command of Quang Tri Province proposed the provincial People's Committee request the competent authorities to make a notice soon to find the ship's owner. After the deadline, if no organization or individual receives the vessel, an appraisal council shall be established to auction it to put into the public treasury as prescribed.

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Thanh Nha