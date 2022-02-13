Quang Tri authority promotes information against IUU fishing in Con Co island

Quang Tri authority promotes propaganda against IUU fishing in Con Co island (Photo: SGGP)



The Con Co Border Guard Command coordinated with ship 4038 of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command to convene a meeting with 20 fishing boats with 150 fishermen inside and outside Quang Tri province operating and anchoring on Con Co island.

Border soldiers distributed leaflets with anti-IUU content according to the Party’s guidelines and the government’s policies and laws, regulations of the coastal countries in the field of fishing, and the security and order situation at sea.

In addition, the functional forces noted the captain to strictly follow the logging of fishing activities, report on fishing, install and operate fishing vessel monitoring equipment in accordance with regulations, and how to detect frequency when fishermen's boats at sea if they help.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Dinh Cuong, Head of Con Co Border Post, said that this activity contributes to a strong change in fishermen's observance of the laws of Vietnam and other countries in the region on fishing at sea.

Soldiers are going to talk about IUU to fishermen (Photo: SGGP)



By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Dan Thuy