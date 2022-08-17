Quang Ninh denies giant rockery mountain island formation near Ha Long Bay

The giant rockery mountain island is confirmed to locate in Ao Tien high-class tourism urban area under the Van Don Economic Zone.
Quang Ninh Province defined that the giant rockery mountain island is located at Van Don and the images were captured in Ao Tien high-class tourism urban area under the Van Don Economic Zone.The locality also said that the photos on social media do not match the current location in the Ao Tien urban area, denying that the urban area project in Van Don District shows signs of affecting the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay.
According to the Management Board of the Van Don Economic Zone, the planning of the Ao Tien urban area was approved by the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province in accordance with the general planning for the construction of the Van Don Economic Zone approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 1296/QD. - TTG dated August 19 of 2009 and approved the adjustment by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 266/QD-TTG dated February 17 of 2020.
The People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province assigned the project to investors in 2004. Up to now, the project has been basically completed and granted a certificate of land use rights.
According to the approved planning, the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province has called for investment in two five-star standard hotels and tourism complexes including Crystal Holidays Harbour Van Don tourism, resort and entertainment complex with a total area of 2.6 hectares, a scale of five tower blocks and with a height of 28 to 33 floors which has a total investment capital of VND3,612 billion (US$155 million); and Ao Tien-Cat Linh Van Don luxury hotel and apartment complex with a total area of 2.3 hectares with five tower blocks with a height of 26 to 34 floors and a total investment capital of VND3,910 billion (US$168 million). Currently, the two projects are under the construction by investors.
In addition, there is the Ao Tien- Van Don luxury port project in the Ao Tien urban area with a scale of 29.21 hectares serving around 4.2 million turns of tourists a year, which was approved by the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province for investment from 2020. Currently, the project is under construction.