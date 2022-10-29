Quang Ngai Province marks 50th anniversary of Ba To District Liberation Day

Speaking at the celebration, Deputy Standing Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province Tran Hoang Tuan stated that the spirit of brave struggle for independence and close coordination between army forces and the people of Ba To District through 45 days of fighting from September 15 of 1972 to October 30 of 1972 brought a historic victory of Ba To in 1972, liberated more than 5,000 compatriots from the enemy’s grip contributing for the Great Spring Victory of 1975.



On the occasion, the local authorities and people of Ba To District honorably received the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit and a commendation decision from the Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee.



Additionally, the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee granted the certificates of merit to seven collectives and 11 individuals of Ba To District for their outstanding achievements in the process of building and developing Ba To District.



Under the implementation process of the National Target Program on building new rural areas, two communes of Ba Dong and Ba Cung have met new rural standards; and the locality has escaped from the poor district with a poverty rate of only 13.59 percent.





Some photos at the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Ba To District (October 30, 1972 - 2022)

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong