Quang Ngai proposes US$22.6 mln in emergency assistance after natural disasters

Downpours cause flooding at Binh Duong Commune, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province on October 10 and 11.

Accordingly, recent storm Noru, rain and flood on October 10 and October 11 along with natural disasters from the beginning of the year up to now have hugely damaged the Central province of Quang Ngai, causing damage to 1,297 houses, 33 schools, three medical facilities, thousands of hectares of crop along with thousands of livestock and poultry.Besides, 40 dams, an 8,863-meter channel system, four provincial transport routes and 21 district transport routes have been eroded; 14 bridges and drains have been damaged along with fallen trees.In addition, rain and flood have caused a high risk of landslides in the riverside, streamside affecting the safety in residential areas and infrastructure works in the area of Tra Bong riverside, section through Binh Duong Commune, Binh Son District; Tra Khuc riverside in Nghia Lam Commune, Tu Nghia District; Ngoc Tri streamside in Binh Chuong Commune, Binh Son District; Tra Cau riverside, section through wards of Pho Van, Pho Minh with a total landslide length of over 7,450 meters.The total damage is estimated to reach around VND491 billion (US$20.3 million).Rain and flooding during the passing years, notably in 2020, 2021 have degraded and damaged infrastructure works, worsen landslide along rivers and streams.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong