Quang Ngai organizes ritual commemorating soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla

The Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers ceremony is held in An Hai communal temple, Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The traditional ceremony held annually for hundreds of years on the island is a tribute to the sailor-soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, and proves Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.



About 3-4 centuries ago under the Nguyen Lords’ mandate, 70 of the island’s best seafarers were chosen to safeguard their homeland’s maritime rights and explore the East Sea every year. In the mid-sixteenth century, the Hoang Sa Flotilla was established to conduct marine patrol and control, exploit marine products and collect ship-wrecked cargoes floating to Hoang Sa and Truong Sa areas.

The event includes a ritual of releasing model wooden boats carrying soldiers and sailors out to sea.



