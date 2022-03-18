  1. National

Quang Ngai organizes ritual commemorating soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla

The annual “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) ceremony was held in An Hai communal temple, Ly Son Island, in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai on March 18 (on the 16th day of the second lunar month) with the participation of local residents.
Quang Ngai organizes ritual commemorating soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla ảnh 1 The Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers ceremony is held in An Hai communal temple, Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)
The traditional ceremony held annually for hundreds of years on the island is a tribute to the sailor-soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, and proves Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.
About 3-4 centuries ago under the Nguyen Lords’ mandate, 70 of the island’s best seafarers were chosen to safeguard their homeland’s maritime rights and explore the East Sea every year. In the mid-sixteenth century, the Hoang Sa Flotilla was established to conduct marine patrol and control, exploit marine products and collect ship-wrecked cargoes floating to Hoang Sa and Truong Sa areas.
The annual “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) ceremony was recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2013.
Quang Ngai organizes ritual commemorating soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla ảnh 2 The traditional ceremony held annually for hundreds of years on the island is a tribute to the sailor-soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. (Photo: SGGP)
Quang Ngai organizes ritual commemorating soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla ảnh 5 The event includes a ritual of releasing model wooden boats carrying soldiers and sailors out to sea.
By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh

