Quang Nam Province starts road project connecting two sides of Thu Bon River

The scene of the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

This project aims to meet the needs of traveling, serve the production activities, and gradually remove river-crossing wharves, as well as reduce waterway traffic accidents and complete traffic infrastructure synchronously according to the provincial transport development planning.



The project has a total length of 6 kilometers, with the starting point intersecting with the National Highway 14H at Km43+700, in the territory of Duy Phu Commune and the endpoint intersecting with DH5DL road in Dai Thang Commune, Dai Loc District, connecting with the route from the provincial road 609C to the under-construction National Highway 14B. The project is expected to be completed in November 2024.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang, Vice Chairman of Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee, said that the construction project was the dream of the local people. It will gradually remove river-crossing wharves and complete the construction of synchronous traffic infrastructure development planning. Along with the connecting road 609C to the National Highway 14B project, which started in early 2022, a connecting road from National Highway 14H to National Highway 14B will be formed.







By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Bao Nghi