Quang Nam Province declares riverside erosion emergency

Particularly, mass erosions in the riverside of Quang Hue, at the section through Phu Nghia Village, Dai An Commune, Dai Loc District constantly occurred after natural disasters from last month, swallowing around three hectares of agricultural land and being prone to directly affect the lives and production activities of local people.
In parallel, the recent erosions have occured near two medium voltage electrical power poles. If these poles fall, it will cause large-scale power outages across communes of Dai Loc District and neighboring localities.
It is necessary to install warning signs in danger zones and hazardous areas, and arrange forces on duty to give safe instruction for people and vehicles traveling through the sections.
Around three hectares of agricultural land near the riverside of Quang Hue have been swept away.
The erosions are able to spread and become more complicated.Amid the worse development, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province directed the Chairman of Dai Loc District People’s Committee and Head of the district Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue to continue to arrange forces and equipment; assign missions for each member to closely monitor erosion situation, provide enough foods and essential stuff for evacuees.
