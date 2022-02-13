Public investment in two expressways in the South

The Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project has a length of 53.7 kilometers, from the bypass of National Highway 1 in Bien Hoa City of Dong Nai Province to National Highway 56 in Ba Ria City of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province. In phase 1, this expressway has 4-6 lanes with a design speed of 100km/h.



In which, the section from the beginning of the project to the intersection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway has four lanes; the section from HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway to Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway has six lanes; the section from Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to the end of the project has four lanes.



The Ministry of Transport estimates that the total investment of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project in phase 1 is about VND17.84 trillion from the State budget, a decrease of roughly VND150 billion compared to the previous PPP investment plan because public investment does not comprise interest expense. According to the Ministry of Transport, the project can start construction in early 2023 and will be completed in 2025.



As for the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway, the project has a length of 188.2 kilometers, from the intersection of the bypass of Highway 91 with Chau Doc City in An Giang Province to Tran De Port in Soc Trang Province. The project has a scale of four lanes in phase 1 and six lanes when completed, with a design speed of 80-100km/h. Site clearance is implemented once according to the approved planning scale.



The Ministry of Transport estimates the total project investment under the scale of four lanes is more than VND45.02 trillion from the public investment capital. The investment preparation starts from 2022, construction of the project will take place in the 2023-2025 period, and the project will be basically completed in 2026.



* Financing the expressway project of Dien Chau - Bai Vot section



The consortium of investors of the Dien Chau - Bai Vot section of the North-South Expressway Project and banks, on February 12, signed a capital financing contract for the project at the headquarters of BIDV Nghe An Branch.



This component project passes through Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces with a total length of 48.3km. The project invests in four lanes in phase 1 with a design speed of 80km/h. The project has a total capital of nearly VND11.16 trillion. Of which, investors mobilize about VND5.09 trillion, and the State capital is nearly VND6.07 trillion.



The credit contract signing ceremony for the Dien Chau - Bai Vot section of the North-South Expressway project. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Le Kim Thanh, Director of the Public-Private Partnership Department under the Ministry of Transport, said that this project has the longest total construction duration of 36 months, with many works requiring high technology, such as Than Vu Tunnel and Duc Hung Bridge. Fully financed by the State for site clearance and a part of construction costs, this project is built to ensure the choice for users with the road service fee determined at the beginning. It is also a way to reduce the risk for investors and credit providers.

