Provinces prioritize vaccination, discard travel permits

eligible authorized workers will be given vaccine priority to bring back production activities to normal

Many factories, production and business establishments In Dong Nai Province are still unable to operate or operate in moderation because of workers shortage.

For nearly three past months, Dona Standard Vietnam Shoes Company located in Xuan Loc Industrial Park with 29,000 employees has had to stop working to ensure epidemic prevention.

Ngo Thanh San, Deputy General Director of the company, said that even though the company stopped working, in order to retain employees, the company still supported VND 170,000 a person daily.

Currently, more than 75 percent of the company's workers are in the "green zone", the unit has developed safe operation plans; however, there has been a hiccup along the way because just about 20 percent of workers are vaccinated while the regulation says all factory laborers must get one dose of vaccine.

In particular, Dona Standard Shoes Company with about 7,000 employees in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan can’t resume its activities because Dong Nai Province and Binh Thuan Province have currently not allowed workers to travel between the two provinces. It is a paradox that enterprises are lacking workers while workers are being unemployed,” said Mr. Ngo Thanh San.

According to the Dong Nai Employment Service Center, about 28 businesses currently need to recruit 4,500 workers. Enterprises with higher demand for laborers are mainly in the fields of garment-textile, footwear, and electronics. Specifically, Pouchen Company needs to recruit 200 unskilled workers; Company A FIRST VINA in Tam Phuoc Industrial Park needs 280 workers and Sao Sang Diamond Company in Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park needs 30 unskilled workers with an income of VND6.5-VND13.6 million monthly.

The Mekong Delta region has facilitated travel. In the Tan Huong Covid-19 checkpoint, more people from Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast provinces were driving motorbikes back to their hometowns in the Mekong Delta on October 4.

However, many people were driving their motorbikes on the opposite side to return to Ho Chi Minh City to work after traveling back to their home towns to avoid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carrying luggage in the car, Do Van Thanh, living in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho’s Thoi Lai District said that in early July, he returned to Can Tho to visit his relatives, then the locality applied social distancing, so he had to stay at home. Knowing that factories in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Long An Province, had loosened the social distancing mandate, restoring production activities; hence, they needed to recruit workers, he went back soon.

The Office of the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province said that the province will help workers, students, experts wishing to return to their place of residence or Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast provinces to work, work, and go on a business trip. However, they with negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 must make a commitment to go on the right route and destination and strictly follow the "5K" principle.

Authorities of Long An Province in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City counterparts to allow experts, business owners, and vaccinated workers to go back and forth within the same day between the two localities. Currently, Long An Province is continuing to propose a number of options and solutions to retain and attract workers to return to work. According to the plan, Long An province will administer doses of vaccine for all workers for the new normal phase from October 15.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong