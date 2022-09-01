Provinces, cities ensure smooth traffic during National Day holiday

Noi Bai Airport is crowded with passengers on August 31. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City: Strengthening road inspection and aviation coordination



Mr. Tran Quang Lam, Director of HCMC Department of Transport, said that the number of passengers at bus stations on the occasion of National Day would increase by 30 percent but still only reach about 80 percent compared to 2019. To serve people during the holiday, the Department of Transport developed plans at bus stations and inspected transport units. Regarding the solutions to prevent traffic jams, the department would arrange traffic inspectors at bus stations, airports, and ferry terminals to coordinate traffic and handle the situation of unregistered buses and illegal bus stops.



Inspectors of the Department of Transport have strengthened inspection of acts of taking advantage of the holiday to set up the illegal pick-up and drop-off points. In addition, they also check the declaration of ticket prices, support channelization, and regulate traffic in festival areas and congestion hotspots during the holiday.



“The Department has asked BOT enterprises to increase personnel to organize ETC tag attachment points and have plans to handle vehicles that have not been affixed with ETC tags, do not have enough money in the account, and release toll collection stations to ensure smooth operation when there are traffic jams,” said Mr. Tran Quang Lam.



At Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center has recently reported on the flight schedule of domestic airlines during the peak of the National Day holiday. According to the flight schedule from domestic airlines, it is expected that the total number of flights of all airlines arriving in and departing from Tan Son Nhat Airport is 730 flights per day on average, an increase of 6 percent compared to the current flight schedule, including 550 domestic and 180 international flights. Passenger volume is expected to be about 120,000 passengers per day, including 95,000 domestic and 25,000 international passengers, an increase of about 12 percent compared to the present. Based on the number of sold tickets, domestic passengers go up on September 1 and 4.



Hanoi: No concerns about a shortage of trains and buses during the holiday



On August 31, Noi Bai International Airport said that during National Day, the number of passengers passing through the airport would increase by about 20 percent compared to normal days. It is expected to reach the highest level of 80,000 passengers per day, an increase of 60 percent over the same period. Noi Bai International Airport will open the maximum of security scanners one hour before rush hour to quickly release passengers. Noi Bai International Airport has strengthened level 1 aviation security control from August 31 to the end of September 4. Accordingly, all passengers, luggage, cargo, parcels, and objects will be checked and screened for security before being brought into the restricted area.



According to Noi Bai International Airport, 416 flights took off and landed on August 31, with approximately 79,000 arrivals, an increase of about 20 percent compared to weekdays. Due to a high number of passengers, congestion at the airport check-in and security check areas occurred. Although Noi Bai International Airport opened up to 22 security scanners, many passengers still had to wait in line for a long time to get through the security checkpoint. In the afternoon of the same day, traffic in the inner city of Hanoi had local congestion on some streets.



For railways, the Hanoi Railway Transport Company opened 13 more Hanoi - Vinh, four Hanoi - Hai Phong, six Hanoi - Dong Hoi, and six Hanoi - Lao Cai routes and vice versa. It is expected that the company will serve about 20,000 seats per day on average.



On the same day, the National Traffic Safety Committee said that the vehicles were fully prepared to meet the travel needs of people during the National Day holiday. The authorities will implement a plan to organize safe and smooth traffic, especially on routes and high-risk areas of traffic accidents, traffic jams, and main arterial roads in and out of Hanoi and HCMC and national highways; focus on patrolling, controlling, and strictly handling violations of traffic order and safety.



Da Nang: Transport vehicles are guaranteed to meet all needs



On August 31, Mr. Pham Loi, General Director of Da Nang Transport and Bus Station Management Joint Stock Company, estimated that passengers traveling during the holiday would surge by 20-30 percent compared to normal days. On this occasion, the railway industry will add more trains to and from Da Nang to serve passengers, with an increase of nearly 100,000 tickets, including routes from Hanoi to Da Nang and from Da Nang to HCMC, and vice versa.



Mekong Delta: Ships and ferries to islands increased



On the afternoon of August 31, Mr. Vo Minh Tuan, Director of the Port Authority of Kien Giang Province, said that the number of ships and ferries from the mainland to the islands would rise by 20 percent compared to normal days. Every day, there are 14 times of high-speed ships from Rach Gia City to the islands of Kien Hai District and vice versa; 20 times of ships and ferries from Rach Gia City to Phu Quoc Island; 42 times of ships and ferries from Ha Tien City to Phu Quoc Island and vice versa. However, fares will not climb compared to normal days. The An Giang Ferry Joint Stock Company said that it would arrange 33 ferries with a tonnage of 30-200 tons to bring passengers and vehicles across the Tien and Hau rivers at eight ferry terminals.



In Ben Tre Province, Lieutenant Colonel Vo Van Nghia, Head of Traffic Police Department under Ben Tre Provincial Police, informed that travel demand was expected to increase on the occasion of National Day, so traffic police had actively coordinated with agencies and units to implement solutions to prevent traffic jams on National Highway 60 and Rach Mieu Bridge.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao