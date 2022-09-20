Project connecting Lai Chau with Noi Bai – Lao Cai Highway begins

Noi Bai - Lao Cai Highway

This is a national road section with an investment of nearly VND480 billion, and the expected completion time is 30 months. According to the design, the section is invested with a scale of grade-3 in mountainous areas, with a design speed of 60km/h.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho said that the project, after completion, would ensure connectivity between Lai Chau, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai provinces with the Hanoi - Lao Cai Highway and shorten the journey from the political and economic center of these provinces to Hanoi. The project also contributes to improving the efficiency of the Hanoi - Lao Cai Expressway, reducing freight rates and passenger transportation costs.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Nha