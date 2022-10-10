Progress of selecting bidders for Rach Mieu Bridge 2 delayed

Design of Rach Mieu Bridge 2

The biddings include two construction works of the cable-stayed bridge, approach spans and roads at the two bridgeheads; a supervision consultant for the project and an insurance contract that will be implemented in the fourth quarter instead of the third quarter of the year.



Seven months after the kicked-off ceremony, the construction of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 has still seen delays in some works due to ground clearance, according to the Transport Ministry.

Tien Giang province just handed over 0.19/6.84 km of land for the project while Ben Tre Province delivered 2.7/9.34 km of land.

The Ministry of Transport delegated the My Thuan Project Management Board to coordinate with the two provinces to resolve problems in site clearance.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project, worth VND5.1 trillion (US$221 million), is expected to be completed by 2025.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh