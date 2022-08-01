Progress of Nhon - Hanoi Station metro project’s elevated section faces delay

The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line

There was slow progress in the implementation of the contract package CT5 featuring decoration and finishing items of the station that has been carried out by the Hanoi Construction Corporation (Hancorp).



More than 77 percent of the station decoration stage, which is worth nearly VND800 billion (US$34 million) has been completed and is expected to be finished in December.

However, as of July 25, the contractor has still not implemented three-shift work as pledged under the direction of the People’s Committee of Hanoi.

In addition, the foreign contractor has threatened to terminate contract package No.3 of underground work because of the delay in handing over site clearance. Contract package No.3 has been suspended for a year and asked to be fined US$81 million because of slow disbursement and delay in handing over site clearance.

The joint venture of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), French Development Agency (FDA) and French Directorate General of the Treasury has sent a letter to the Prime Minister to suggest the launch of problem-solving solutions for the Nhon - Hanoi Station metro project, including capability assessment of Hancorp that does not have the capability to take on the project and has not made effort to complete the executed contract.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh