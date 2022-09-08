Program presenting one million national flags to fishermen overreaches its goal

Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa (C) offers Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit to the Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper.

The statement was made at a ceremony marking the launch of the second phase of the program that was held in HCMC Youth’s Cultural House on September 8.



The event was attended by former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu, former Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association cum Chairman of HCMC Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong.

The “One million national flags to fishermen plying the territorial waters” program have handed over more than 1.2 million national flags to fishermen.

Around two million national flags are expected to be given to fishermen in the second stage of the program, said Mr. To Dinh Tuan, Editor-in-Chief of the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the program for its outstanding contribution to the protection of sovereignty over the sea and islands of the country

On this occasion, the program’s organizer, the Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper and organizations signed a cooperation agreement on accompanying the event in 2022.

The newspaper and individuals received the Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit for achievements in the “One million national flags to fishermen plying the territorial waters” program.

Additionally, an exhibition on the three-year event was opened on the same day.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) presents Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit to Mr. To Dinh Tuan, Editor-in-Chief of the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper.

An exhibition on the “One million national flags to fishermen plying the territorial waters” program opens on the same day. At the ribbon cutting ceremony of the exhibition



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh