Problem-solving solutions for handover of land to Tan Son Nhat Airport approved

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the contruction project of terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the Government asked the Ministry of National Defense to hand over 27.85 hectares of military land in Tan Binh District for the construction project of Terminal T3 and runways and taxiways at Tan Son Nhat Airport to the People’s Committee of HCMC. The Ministry of National Defense must hand over the land to the HCMC People’s Committee after the Government issues this resolution.



The People’s Committee of the city must add the land into its planning in the 2021-2030 period and the 2021-2025 land use plan.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the HCMC People’s Committee will take compensation responsibilities for construction projects of Terminal T3, and taxiways and runways respectively.

The handover of 16.05 hectares of land for the project to build Terminal T3 will be divided into two phases, including 14.757 hectares in the first stage and 1.293 hectares in the second stage.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh