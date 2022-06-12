Prime Minister visits, offer gifts to disadvantaged workers in Bac Giang

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits families of laborers in An Thinh village in Yen Dung District’s Tien Phong Commune in the Northern mountainous province of Bac Giang.

Attending the visit was Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang, Minister-Head of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, and leaders of the Ministry of Construction and Bac Giang Province.



The worker couple, Sung Mi Na and Lu Thi Tinh who are H’mong ethnic people of Ha Giang Province are facing many difficulties and shortages. The husband, Sung Mi Na is a worker of Sunny Packaging Printing Company Limited with an average salary from VND3.6 million (US$155) – VND5 million (US$215) per month. And his wife, Lu Thi Tinh is a seasonal worker.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) offer gifts to the worker couple, Sung Mi Na and Lu Thi Tin

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) sends words of encouragement to the H’mong couple.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep sympathy for their situation and sent words of encouragement to the couple. He hoped they will try to overcome difficulties and challenges in life and suggested the landlord should give assistance to support disadvantaged migrant workers.

He also paid a visit to another family in the workers’ social housing area of Fuji Bac Giang Development Joint Stock Company.

On the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting with 4,500 workers in Bac Giang Province. The event was connected to 62 locations in cities and provinces across the country.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) pays a visit to another family in the workers’ social housing area of Fuji Bac Giang Development Joint Stock Company. The Prime Minister presents a gift to workers.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting with 4,500 workers.



By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh