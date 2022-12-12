Prime Minister visits Netherlands’ agriculture innovation hub

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the World Horti Center (WHC) in South Holland Province, the Netherlands (Photo: VNA)



During the meeting with PM Chinh, Director of WHC Puck van Holsteijn said WHC can provide seeds and technologies for Vietnam, so that the country’s agriculture can develop with higher productivity and quality.

A number of Dutch enterprises have cooperated with Vietnam in this field, he said, expressing the belief that in the coming time, the centre and Vietnamese agencies and units will cooperate more practically and effectively in planning and developing smart agriculture.