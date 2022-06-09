Prime Minister to join dialogue with workers nationwide on June 12

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

The dialogue under the topic of “Vietnamese workers with the aspiration to develop the country” will be directly connected with 4,500 workers in 63 venues of Bac Giang Province and other provinces and cities nationwide.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour has received nearly 10,000 questions and proposals from employees nationwide related to increasing the minimum wage, adjustment of social security policies, dealing with the one-time withdrawal of social security, promptly solving the supported policies for employees concerning financial support for those having been affected by Covid-19 pandemic, support of rental house fee, handling of housing and school issues, credit supply for workers, professional training session for employees, handling violations of enterprises regarding without contract, unpaid wages and social security, places for health examination and treatment, food hygiene.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong