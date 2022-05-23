Prime Minister to host dialogue with farmers on May 29

Besides, a sequence of events in the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) Vietnam Fruit and Product Festival will be opened at Tay Bac Square, Son La City, the Northern province of Son La on May 28, and will last until June 1.
The OCOP Vietnam Fruit and Product Festival includes a conference to connect and promote mango and Son La-based agricultural products export and consumption, the “Road of Agricultural Products” exhibition, the cultural and culinary space of the mountainous areas, online fairs, agricultural and OCOP products trading on the e-commerce platforms, flowers and fruits carving contest and so on.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Moc Chau Milk Paradise project, an inauguration ceremony of the Moc Chau glass bridge; pay a visit to a model of typical agricultural production; survey the construction progress and investment of Doveco Son La fruit and vegetable processing complex, which is the largest fruit and vegetable processing center in Mai Son District, Son La Province.
A view of the press conference to announce the upcoming dialogue between the Vietnamese Prime Minister and farmers, and a sequence of events in the OCOP Vietnam Fruit and Product Festival
The above-mentioned information was released from a press conference this afternoon related to the upcoming dialogue between the Vietnamese Prime Minister and farmers, and a sequence of events in the OCOP Vietnam Fruit and Product Festival.